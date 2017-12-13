Andhra Pradesh

Rotary lifetime award for Viswanath

Rotary Club of Vijayawada, will confer the lifetime achievement award on K. Viswanath, film director and recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award, at Sriram Function Hall on December 17, according to M.C. Das, chairman, lifetime achievement award committee.

He said the lifetime achievement was given to people who made a mark for themselves and act as trendsetters in society.

