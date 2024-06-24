GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rotary International to provide Tirumala darshan to special children

Published - June 24, 2024 07:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary International District 3233 has announced its novel initiative to bring 1,500 special children from Chennai to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Titled ‘Sri Balaji Darshanam - Kadavulin Kulandaigalodu’ (Sri Balaji darshan along with God’s children), the programme involves bringing the special children by a special train from Chennai to Renigunta on August 5, from where they will be taken to the hilltop shrine by road, said Rotary District Governor Designate S. Mahaveer Chand Bothra.

In a press release, Chairman of the Balaji Darshanam initiative Pankaj Kankaria called it a first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of Rotary International. A number of volunteers will be part of the contingent to take care of the children and feed them.

