Rotary Club to distribute prosthetic hands at Mangalagiri

November 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Rotary District 3150, supporting the Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation (United States), will organise a camp at Royal Conventions, Gautama Buddha Road, Mangalagiri, at Vijayawada on December 10 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. 

The LN-4 Below Elbow Mechanical Functional Hands worth several thousand rupees will be provided free of cost to the needy at the camp; they will help perform daily life activities such as writing, holding a pen, and riding a bicycle to name a few. They are aiming to provide over 700 prosthetic hands in the camp worth a couple of crores in Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana. 

Rotarians Mohan Kumar, LN-4 Global Ambassador; Dr. Shankar Reddy, Rotary 3150 District Governor and others in a press release on Monday appealed to people of both the States to utilise this opportunity. Those willing to receive the prosthetic hands, imported from the US, should have a hand minimum of 4 inches below the elbow.

The LN4 prosthetic hand is a low-cost, light, durable, and functional prosthetic hand. A prosthetic Hand is an artificial, functional hand. For more information and registration, please contact 7207403150, the release said.

