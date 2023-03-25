ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club to confer lifetime achievement award on film director Raghavendra Rao

March 25, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Rotary Club of Vijayawada to present the annual Life Time Achievement Award to prominent film director, producer and screenwriter K. Raghavendra Rao. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

In recognition of his contribution to the film industry, members of the Rotary Club of Vijayawada will present the annual Life Time Achievement Award to prominent film director, producer and screenwriter K. Raghavendra Rao at a function scheduled to be held at Vedika hall in Vijayawada on March 26 (Sunday).

In a statement on Friday, the club president K. Nagaraju said Rotary International District 3020 governor V. Bhaskar Ram would be the chief guest for the event. The recipients of this award in the past include Yarlagadda Balagangadhara Rao, Balantrapu Rajanikanth Rao, Dr. Annavarapu Ramaswamy, D. Nori Dattatreyudu, Mangalagiri Aditya Prasad, Kala Tapasvi Dr. K. Viswanath, Dr. S.P. Balasubramanyam, Justice Jasti Chalamewar and Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna.

Members of all Rotary Clubs in Vijayawada and in Krishna district and a few prominent film personalities would also be attending the function, said the organisers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US