Rotary Club to confer lifetime achievement award on film director Raghavendra Rao

March 25, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In recognition of his contribution to the film industry, members of the Rotary Club of Vijayawada will present the annual Life Time Achievement Award to prominent film director, producer and screenwriter K. Raghavendra Rao at a function scheduled to be held at Vedika hall in Vijayawada on March 26 (Sunday).

In a statement on Friday, the club president K. Nagaraju said Rotary International District 3020 governor V. Bhaskar Ram would be the chief guest for the event. The recipients of this award in the past include Yarlagadda Balagangadhara Rao, Balantrapu Rajanikanth Rao, Dr. Annavarapu Ramaswamy, D. Nori Dattatreyudu, Mangalagiri Aditya Prasad, Kala Tapasvi Dr. K. Viswanath, Dr. S.P. Balasubramanyam, Justice Jasti Chalamewar and Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna.

Members of all Rotary Clubs in Vijayawada and in Krishna district and a few prominent film personalities would also be attending the function, said the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT