Rotary Club plans to engage 10,000 students in Navatarotsav in Vizianagaram from September 3

September 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club central-Vizianagaram president Vudathu V. Rajesh and secretary Arun Kumar Sodhani said the club would engage around 10,000 students and women in various activities in its month-long Navatarotsav which will begin on September 3 in the Fort City.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Rajesh said group dance, fancy-dress show, chanting of slokas, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, science fair, shuttle badminton, cycling-cum-running, quiz and others would be conducted in various locations.

Chairman of youth services R. Shankar Reddy and director of youth services Ashok Bhalabdruni would coordinate the programmes, which were aimed at bringing out the hidden talent and creativity among the participants. Club members Anand Kumar Agarwal, K.R.K. Raju and others were present.

