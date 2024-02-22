ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club joins hands with Andhra Hospitals to perform free heart surgeries on children

February 22, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Surgeries will be performed on 76 children as a part of community service initiative, says Rotary Club chairman G.V. Mohan Prasad

Nellore Sravani

Rotary Club members presenting a cheque to Andhra Hospitals representatives for performing heart surgeries on children, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Rotary Club of Vijayawada and Andhra Hospitals have joined hands to perform surgeries on children suffering from congenital heart diseases free of cost.

Launching the project, an initiative of the Rotary Club, in Vijayawada on February 22 (Thursday), its chairman G.V. Mohan Prasad said surgeries would be performed on 76 children as a part of a community service initiative.

He appreciated Andhra Hospitals for being a partner in the project at a subsidised cost. The funds for the surgeries will come from the Rotary Foundation. A total of ₹65,22,873 required for the surgeries will be provided by the Rotary Clubs from across the world.

The programme’s chief guest Rotary district governor Subba Rao V. Ravuri (Datta) remembered club member Karini Chanti Raju, who passed away recently, and lauded his efforts in getting 132 surgeries performed on children free of cost.

Andhra Hospitals managing director P.V. Ramana Murthy and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US