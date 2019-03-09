Rotary Club honours three eminent persons

Rotary Visakha Port City presented lifetime achievement and vocational excellence awards to three eminent persons the fields of education, health and social service at the public library here on Friday.

In the field of education and social service, 92 year-old Kalipatnam Rama Rao (‘Karaa Mastaru’), eminent writer and a retired teacher from St. Antony High School, has been given award. The Rotary members said that ‘Karaa Mastaru’ has spent his total savings to create permanent building for ‘Kadha Nilayam’ in Srikakulam. He was also recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award in 2009.

Another lifetime achievement award was given to 2018 Padma Shri recipient D. Prakash Rao, a social worker in Cuttack. Rotary members said that Mr. Prakash Rao, who was born in Andhra Pradesh, settled in Odisha for the past 50 years. He is running a tea parlour at Cuttack and serving the poor in the field of education.

Dr. G. Raghu Rama Rao has been awarded with Vocational Excellence Award for the year 2018-19. Rotary generally honour people towards their outstanding professional achievement while maintaining very ethical standards.

Dr. Rao is a dermatologist and rendering service to the society by promoting art and culture apart from his vocation, the rotary members said.

Rotary International District 3020 Governor G. Viswanadh, who attended as chief guest for the event, highlighted the importance of social service to the needy and Rotary contribution to the society,

President Y. Srinivasa Kumar, Secretary K. Nagesh Kumar, District Secretary, Rotary International District 3020 P.L.K. Murthy and others were present.