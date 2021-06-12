Rotary club builds crematorium

VIZIANAGARAM

12 June 2021 23:36 IST

The landscaped structure has many facilities, say members

Kailash Bhoomi constructed by the Rotary Club Central here will ensure a decent final journey for the citizens, said the club members.

A philanthropist and former Councillor Meka Kasi Visweswarudu and his wife M. Ananta Lakshmi’s initiative, it is expected to serve a good cause as final rites are not being performed properly for COVID-19 victims and others due to a lack of basic infrastructure at the four crematoriums here.

The couple’s initial donation of ₹25 lakh prompted other Rotary Club members and donors to pool ₹2 crore for the construction of the crematorium at Thotapalem in four acres given by the municipal corporation two years ago.

At a media conference here on Saturday, Kailash Bhoomi president and past president of the club Gudisha Shivakumar and the club’s district governor-elect (3020) Madipilli Ramarao said that four platforms, continuous water supply, bathrooms, lockers, firewood storage facility and gallery were available in the landscaped crematorium.

Kailash Bhoomi secretary and the club president Poosarla Sunitha said that many members had worked hard to make the crematorium ready to ensure decent final rites as per traditions and customs for COVID-19 victims and others.

Club secretary Ajay Mohta, past president P. Jayakrishna, members K.R.K. Raju and R. Sankar Reddy were among those present.