Rotary Blood Bank keen on adding donors in rural areas

The Vizianagaram Rotary Parvathi Devi Anchalia Voluntary Blood Bank is planning to embark on a campaign to increase blood donation in rural and semi-urban areas.

Established four years ago with state-of-the-art facilities, the blood bank is planning to extend its services in rural and semi-urban areas from September. A special van will be used to promote blood donation in rural areas while raising awareness regarding the availability of blood at its bank located on NCS-Kotha Agraharam route.

Blood bank officials said awareness regarding blood donation was confined to towns. The new van will travel to nearby mandals and villages, and people interested in donating blood can do so on the spot as the van is equipped with all the required facilities.. Currently, the donation is being done only when exclusive camps are conducted. Due to the COVID-19 threat and social distancing norms, blood donation camps are not being conducted in a major way.

“Rotary Club has its own blood banks in cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada among other places. Inspired by the efforts of those respective clubs, we also took up the challenge and completed the project successfully,” said R.K. Jain, president of the blood bank. He said the blood bank has so far helped nearly 5,300 patients in the last one year.