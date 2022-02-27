Rose garden unveiled at horticulture varsity
It has 200 varieties of roses, says Registrar
Agricultural scientist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr. M.S. Swaminathan virtually inaugurated Dr.B.P. Pal Rose Garden on Dr.Y.S.R. Horticultural University premises at Venkataramannagudem, in West Godavari district, on Sunday.
University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram unveiled Dr. Pal’s statue. Registrar K. Gopal said 200 varieties of roses were being raised in the garden.
Director (extension) B. Srinivasulu, Director (research) R.V.S.K. Reddy, dean (horticulture) A.S. Padmavathamma and other staff participated.
