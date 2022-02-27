Andhra Pradesh

Rose garden unveiled at horticulture varsity

Agricultural scientist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr. M.S. Swaminathan virtually inaugurated Dr.B.P. Pal Rose Garden on Dr.Y.S.R. Horticultural University premises at Venkataramannagudem, in West Godavari district, on Sunday.

University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram unveiled Dr. Pal’s statue. Registrar K. Gopal said 200 varieties of roses were being raised in the garden.

Director (extension) B. Srinivasulu, Director (research) R.V.S.K. Reddy, dean (horticulture) A.S. Padmavathamma and other staff participated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2022 7:05:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rose-garden-unveiled-at-horticulture-varsity/article65090093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY