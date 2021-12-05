Rosaiah’s demise huge loss to Cong.: Chinta

CHITTOOR

05 December 2021 01:21 IST

‘He worked as Revenue Minister in cabinets of all CMs of Congress governments from 1970s’

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Saturday said that the demise of former Tamil Nadu Governor and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah was a huge loss to the Congress party.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the veteran leader was known for his dignified voice in the assembly, with a rare achievement of working as the Revenue Minister in the cabinets of all the Chief Ministers of Congress governments from 1970s till the first decade of the new millennium, besides working as the Chief Minister himself.

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari recalled Rosaiah’s association with her father late Paturi Rajagopal Naidu. She said that she was fortunate to have worked as a Minister alongside Rosaiah and cherish his affection for her. Rosaiah’s unblemished political career would continue to inspire many generations, she said.

‘Exemplary stint as APCC president’

Rosaiah’s stint as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) president (1994-1996) remained exemplary and won accolades from all sections.

Expressing sadness over Rosaiah’s death, former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi said the country and the Telugu States have lost a great personality, humanitarian and intellectual.

An efficient Finance Minister, he had presented Andhra Pradesh State budget for as many as 15 times, recalled APCC vice-president Sripathi Prakasam.