Rosaiah was a visionary leader: A.P. Deputy Speaker

July 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Tuesday said former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah’s was a great visionary who, as the finance minister in various governments, ensured the overall development of the combined Andhra Pradesh. He garlanded a portrait of Mr. Rosiah on his 90th birth anniversary at a meeting organised by Vizianagaram Arya Vysya Sangham.

Mr. Swamy said Rosiah had a clean image and his ideals needed to be followed by everyone. Arya Vysya Sangham leaders Kummarigunta Srinivasa Rao, Vetsa Satyanaryana Murthy, Mummula Viseswara Rao, Macharla Chandrasekhar, Alavelli Sekhar, D.I.M.S. Raju and others were present.

