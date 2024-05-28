GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Roping in private players of issuance of driving licences opposed

Tax Payers’ Association members express concern that the rich can bribe private players in return for issuance of driving licence

Updated - May 28, 2024 11:11 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Members of the Tax Payers Association addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Members of the Tax Payers Association addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Tax Payers’ Association has vehemently opposed the Central government’s move to entrust the responsibility of issuing driving licences to private agencies, expressing its concern that the move will put many lives at risk.

As per the new licence rules that will come into effect on June 1, applicants will no longer need to take driving tests at the Road Transport Office. They can be conducted by private agencies.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on May 28 (Tuesday), the association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said: “The appalling situation of driving and behaviour of drivers in the country is for everyone to see. If this is the situation when the responsibility of issuing licences is in the hands of the government, one can only imagine how worse it would be if the same responsibility is entrusted to a private player.”

The association members expressed concern that the move would lead to a rise in fake licences, thereby putting lives at risk. “Those who are rich can bribe the private players in return for a driving licence. Trainees will be passed without proper evaluation, and the same people will drive on the roads tomorrow,” said association president V. Sambi Reddy.

In this connection, the association wrote a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department urging it not to entrust the responsibility to private players. They reminded the government that even in countries where private players enjoy power, the issuance of driving licences is still in the hands of the government.

