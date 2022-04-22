Andhra Pradesh

Root out corruption at all levels, Dy. CM Mutyala Naidu tells officials

Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu | Photo Credit: Somanadha Sarma P V R 10204@Vijayawada
P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA April 22, 2022 22:49 IST
Updated: April 23, 2022 07:51 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu on Friday directed the officials of the Society for Elimination of Poverty (SERP) to root out corruption at all levels.

Addressing a review meeting, he said immediate steps should be taken to remove irregularities, if any, in the distribution of health pensions.

Addressing the officials of the Rural Development wing, he said efforts should be made to ensure that the fruits of Centrally-sponsored employment guarantee scheme reached the maximum number of people.

Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj, Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner K. Sashidhar, Special Commissioner Shanti Priya Pande, SERP CEO Imtiaz, Swachch Andhra Corporation Managing Director Sampat Kumar and others were present.

