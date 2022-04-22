Root out corruption at all levels, Dy. CM Mutyala Naidu tells officials

Fruits of employment guarantee scheme should reach maximum number of people, he says

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu on Friday directed the officials of the Society for Elimination of Poverty (SERP) to root out corruption at all levels.

Addressing a review meeting, he said immediate steps should be taken to remove irregularities, if any, in the distribution of health pensions.

Addressing the officials of the Rural Development wing, he said efforts should be made to ensure that the fruits of Centrally-sponsored employment guarantee scheme reached the maximum number of people.

Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj, Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner K. Sashidhar, Special Commissioner Shanti Priya Pande, SERP CEO Imtiaz, Swachch Andhra Corporation Managing Director Sampat Kumar and others were present.