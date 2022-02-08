Rooster blow kills punter near Chittoor

The punters arrested by police at Peddamandyam in Chittoor district on Monday.

CHITTOOR

08 February 2022 01:31 IST

He was injured by the blade tied to leg of a bird that strayed into crowd

In a freak incident, a 40-year-old man died of blood loss after receiving a blade injury when a rooster engaged in a fight suddenly strayed into a group of punters near Kalicharla village of Peddamandyam mandal, 125 km from here, on Sunday evening. The incident came to light on Monday.

According to information, around 40 persons, mostly villagers from Peddamandyam and Tamballapalle mandals,gathered in a jackfruit orchard on Sunday morning to place bets on rooster fights. The frenzy continued till the dusk. When the banned sport was about to conclude, a rooster with blades tied to its legs in the bout suddenly flung into the air and landed on a group of punters.

One among them, identified as Gangulaiah of Peddamandyam, received a two-inch deep cut below the knee, resulting in heavy bleeding that didn’t stop despite efforts to stop the gush with a towel. Before the villagers could make any effort to shift Gangulaiah to a hospital, he fell unconscious and then breathed his last in minutes.

Some punters in inebriated condition fled the spot. The organisers reportedly served liquor to the roosters to boost their fighting vigour.

When the information reached the police at Peddamandyam, a special team rushed to the spot and took 12 members into custody, besides some roosters including the one responsible for the blade attack. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday.

12 arrested

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari told The Hindu that despite the presence of special teams in the rural areas to prevent rooster fights, some groups could manage to organise it in forest areas and isolated fields. “We have arrested 12 persons who participated in the rooster fights. The case is under investigation,” he said.