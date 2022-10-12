Roofs of two houses collapse, no casualty reported

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has appealed to people in 15 affected colonies to shift from their houses and take shelter in relatives’ houses far away from their present residences as there was a prediction of further rains for the next three days.

After the roofs of two houses collapsed and many others were damaged, the Collector ordered for starting of two relief camps one on the northern side of the city and the other in the central area so that those infirm, old, and physically weak could take shelter. Many houses in 10 colonies were severely affected while in some other colonies witnessed flooding till afternoon.

“We are asking people not to go back to their houses and have recommended to the State government for immediate financial relief and material relief in the form of essential food items such as rice, dal, and other items so that they can start cooking after two or three days,” Ms. Nagalakshmi said. Rajak Nagar, Ranganatha Nagar, 5th Road, and 6th Road, along with Ramaiah Colony, parts of Rajiv Nagar were severely affected, she added.

“Food arrangements will be made from Wednesday night at the rehabilitation shelters,” the Collector said.