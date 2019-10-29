Roof of MPP school caves in, students safe

About 35 students of a mandal praja parishad (MPP) school had a narrow escape when the roof of a room in the school building caved in at Surampalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Monday.

The mishap occurred during the school hours but the classroom was not occupied when the incident occurred, the staff said. Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said the school was in a dilapidated condition and the building was already listed for demolition.

“Instructions have been given to vacate the school building immediately. Estimations have been prepared for construction of a new school building in Surampalli village,” Mr. Imtiaz, who inquired into the incident, told The Hindu.

District Education Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajya Lakshmi said all the 35 students of the school were safe. The children were playing outside when the roof collapsed, the DEO said.

Abandoned

Mandal Education Officer (MEO) and school in charge Aduri Venkata Ratnam said the tiled-roof caved in around 3 p.m, when all the students and staff were in the ground.

“As the building was in a dilapidated condition, it was abandoned a few months ago, and the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) has prepared estimations for the construction of a new building. In the meantime, arrangements have been made to run the school in a rented building at Surampalli,” the MEO said.