Roof garden catches attention of many in Fort City

December 05, 2022 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Is it a difficult task to grow vegetables in concrete jungles? Certainly not for Dabbiru Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Pradeep Nagar of Vizianagaram.

Mr. Prasad who is a lover of nature developed a wonderful roof garden in their 300 square yards of house. Except living area, the entire premises looked greenish with the growing of vegetables.

Along with wife Janaki and daughter Lasya, he has grown nearly 35 varieties of plants within two years in the premises. Ridge gourd growing in the roof top had already yielded 20 kgs in the last one month. Tomatoes, leafy vegetables, including Amaranth coriander and fenugreek, are being grown in the entrance and surrounding parts of the house. Coconut, mango, Sapota and other trees have given a beautiful look for his house.

All unused items including furniture parts, old tyres, oil tins, plastic buckets and others were utilised to grow plants and vegetables. He says that clever utilisation of unused items is also part of protecting the nature. He brings fertile soil from nearby tanks and prepares manure with cow dung other materials. This care is helping for quick growth of plants in the limited available space in the home.

“Gardening is the best exercise for everyone. Moreover, it makes children know about the importance of nature in our life. The tree shades is reducing the temperature. Naturally, we get little electricity bill with the rare usage of air conditioners in our homes,” said Mr. Rajendra Prasad while speaking to The Hindu.

“Prices of vegetables have been hitting the roof in the last couple of years. Each kilo of vegetables cost around ₹60 in the market. So, developing roof gardens and growing vegetables will be the need of hour for every family,” he added.