GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rongali Potanna resigns from YSRCP in Vizianagaram

Published - June 17, 2024 07:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader Rongali Potanna tendered his resignation from the party, here on Monday. He sent his resignation letter to YSRCP Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Potanna, who joined the Congress in 1971, held many portfolios before joining the YSRCP in 2012. He served as the chairman of Vizianagaram Grandhalaya Samstha and adopted the Gandhian philosophy throughout his political career, particularly drawing public attention to his practice of walking long distances to partake in party activities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.