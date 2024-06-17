Rongali Potanna resigns from YSRCP in Vizianagaram

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader Rongali Potanna tendered his resignation from the party, here on Monday. He sent his resignation letter to YSRCP Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Potanna, who joined the Congress in 1971, held many portfolios before joining the YSRCP in 2012. He served as the chairman of Vizianagaram Grandhalaya Samstha and adopted the Gandhian philosophy throughout his political career, particularly drawing public attention to his practice of walking long distances to partake in party activities.