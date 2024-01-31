GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ronanki Kurmanath takes charge as Director of A.P. State Disaster Management Authority

January 31, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Ronanki Kurmanath

Ronanki Kurmanath

Ronanki Kurmanath, an IAS officer belonging to the 2016 batch, assumed charge as the Director of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on January 31 (Wednesday).

Mr. Kurmanath previously served as the Joint Collector of SPSR Nellore district. The authority’s Executive Director C. Nagaraju and others congratulated Mr. Kurmanath and briefed him about the communication systems deployed by them to issue warnings, among others.

B.R. Ambedkar, who had hitherto been the Director of the authority since April 2022, is transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The transfers came into effect after Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued an order regarding the transfers of IAS officers in the State on January 28 (Sunday).

