Rollout of road accidentdatabase on Nov. 1 likely

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad during a demonstration of the iRAD in Anantapur on Saturday.

ANANTAPUR

17 October 2021 22:35 IST

Field officers to enter data from the spot

The Union Ministry of Road Transport, which has launched a pilot project in six States on preparing a common database for the country through the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project, is scheduled to launch it in Andhra Pradesh from November 1.

The Police, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Road Transport Authority (RTA), Department of Health, Roads & Buildings, and Insurance sector would be involved in this project as part of which each and every accident would be recorded, and a permanent database would be prepared to understand the nature of the accidents and the reaction time within the golden hour.

“This information will be available on the iRAD Mobile Application and iRAD website. Field officers will be accorded the permission to enter the accident-specific data from the spot,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad.

The District Rollout manager Somala Naik told The Hindu that the Commissionerate asked all the stakeholders to get their field-level staff trained by the end of October third week.

“We have demonstrated the software operation to the department heads so that they can plan the training classes for their field-level staff such,” said Mr. Naik.