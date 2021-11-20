Rollback of farm laws a partial victory for farmers: Raghavulu

ONGOLE

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws as a victory for the prolonged struggle by the farmers.

“Political exigency is the reason behind the decision of the Centre to roll back the laws, ahead of Assembly elections in five States including Uttar Pradesh. Its drubbing in the recent bypolls in some States also contributed to the decision,” Mr. Raghavulu said.

“If the Narendra Modi government is sincere, it should reverse several of its anti-people decisions on various issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act and scrapping of Article 370 which evoked strong opposition from the people,” Mr. Raghavulu added.

The CPI(M) would back the struggle by farmers for providing statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime. The Centre should give up its move to amend the Electricity Act to phase out power subsidies to the farm sector, said the CPI(M) leader who took part in the party’s Prakasam district plenary presided by district secretary P. Anjaneyulu.

There can be no justification for continuing with the new labour code which was stoutly opposed by all Central trade unions including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he said, urging the YSRCP government in the State to roll back its capital trifurcation decision which is being vehemently opposed by Amaravati farmers.

He also opposed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to withdraw grant-in aid to educational institutions as the same would lead to closure of such institutions or result in students being forced to cough up high tuition fees.