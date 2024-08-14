ADVERTISEMENT

Roll ball players request citizens to shun plastic flags on Independence Day

Published - August 14, 2024 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

SP L. Subbarayudu flagging off a procession by roll ball players in Tirupati on Wednesday, as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Scores of roll ball players took out a procession in the city on Wednesday, requesting citizens to avoid using plastic flags on the Independence Day and instead prefer paper or cloth flags. The procession taken out as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme was formally flagged off by the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu at the Srinivasa Sports Complex.

Expressing delight at the number of players who had turned out from across Andhra Pradesh for the procession, Mr. Subbarayudu appreciated the sense of patriotism being spread among the denizens through such rallies and processions.

Responding to the young players’ ‘Say no to plastic flags’ call, he said, “Such a small gesture will go towards establishing a plastic-free society in future.” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) M. Kula Sekhar (Law and Order), Tirupati Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J. Venkata Narayana and K. Ramakrishnachari (Traffic) took part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US