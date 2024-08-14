Roll ball players request citizens to shun plastic flags on Independence Day

Scores of roll ball players took out a procession in the city on Wednesday, requesting citizens to avoid using plastic flags on the Independence Day and instead prefer paper or cloth flags. The procession taken out as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme was formally flagged off by the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu at the Srinivasa Sports Complex.

Expressing delight at the number of players who had turned out from across Andhra Pradesh for the procession, Mr. Subbarayudu appreciated the sense of patriotism being spread among the denizens through such rallies and processions.

Responding to the young players’ ‘Say no to plastic flags’ call, he said, “Such a small gesture will go towards establishing a plastic-free society in future.” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) M. Kula Sekhar (Law and Order), Tirupati Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J. Venkata Narayana and K. Ramakrishnachari (Traffic) took part in the event.