Roll back sand policy, demands BJP leader

23 March 2021 00:02 IST

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Monday said that the sand policy of the YSR Congress Party government was a big failure in the State, as it had left the families of the construction workers and the middle-class sections hoping to own a house in dismay.

Speaking to reporters in Tirupati, the BJP leader demanded that the State government should drop its sand policy and provide it free of cost to the poor and downtrodden. “The sand, liquor and cement trades have turned into the prime sources of income for many YSRCP leaders. Non-availability of sand has thrown lakhs of construction workers into poverty,” he said.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy felt that it was unfortunate that the companies whose tenders of liquor and sand were called for were all owned by YSRCP leaders. He said the BJP would launch agitations before the Collectorates and Revenue Divisional Offices across the State, demanding the cancellation of the sand tenders.