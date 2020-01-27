Role of village/ward secretariescrucial to check crimes against women: SP

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Monday said that the role of the village and ward Mahila Samrakshana secretaries would remain crucial in their efforts to reduce crimes against women and children.

Addressing the fourth batch of the secretaries who had just completed their two-week long training at the District Police Training Centre, the SP said that despite best efforts of the police, the incidence of child marriages, women trafficking, dowry harassment, suicides among women, eve-teasing and ragging were pervasive in the society, particularly in the rural areas.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said the newly-trained batches should work at the grass-root level, be in touch with the police officials at the village and mandal level and strive to eliminate the evils from the society.

“The station house officers must extend the best cooperation to the women protection secretaries. Their mutual cooperation would help reduce crimes against women and children,” the SP said.

Helpline

The senior police officers said that the Mahila Samrakshana secretaries could take the lead in initiating the sensitization drive for the parents and girl students. Problems such as stalking, blackmailing, circumstances, which lead to abetment of suicides, could be tackled through awareness programmes and interaction with those facing the threats, the police personnel observed.

The SP observed that apart from Dial 100, he said people could also reach the police through WhatsApp number 9440900005.