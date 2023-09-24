HamberMenu
‘Role of support person in POCSO cases crucial in rendering justice to the victim’

The speakers were participating in a workshop on ‘Role of Support Person in Child Sexual Abuse cases’, organised by an NGO, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF)

September 24, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation (KLCF) Manager of New Delhi, Risha Syed, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson, K. Suvartha and others participating in a workshop on ‘Role of Support person in POCSO Cases’ organised in Vijayawada on September 23.

| Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Representatives of various child rights bodies have said that the role of support person in child sexual abuse cases plays a vital role in doing justice to the victim.

“Many cases are being compromised by threatening the victim and by paying some paltry amount to the minors in villages. The accused are escaping, posing a threat to society,” the speakers said.

Participating in a workshop on ‘Role of Support Person in Child Sexual Abuse cases’, organised by an NGO, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), in Vijayawada on Saturday, Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation (KSCF) manager (policies) of New Delhi, Risha Syed said the support person should give courage to the victim and her family and ensure that she get compensation.

Explaining about the dos and dont’s, CRAF State programme director, Dr. P. Francis Thambi asked the NGOs and the support persons to maintain confidentiality, give proper counselling and protection to the victim.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman appealed to the support persons to create awareness among the victims on financial aid other support being given by the government and other agencies.

“Accused in about 70% of the cases registered under POCSO Act are being acquitted due to lack of support and guidance. SCPCR is planning to being an SoP on child abuse cases,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Commission members T. Adi Lakshmi and J. Rajendra Prasad, Krishna CWC Chairperson, K. Suvartha and others participated.

