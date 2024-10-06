Role of local communities lauded for conservation of Godavari estuary

Mummidivaram MLA Datla Subba Raju on Sunday distributed cheques worth ₹40 lakh to 20 Environment Development Committees (EDC) for the conservation of the Coringa mangrove ecosystem in the Godavari estuary.

The Forest Department had constituted the EDCs comprising the local communities that earn livelihood on the mangrove ecosystem to involve them in the conservation initiatives and promote ecotourism activities to guarantee alternative livelihood opportunities. The ongoing ‘Wildlife Week’ celebrations will conclude on October 8 (Tuesday).

Addressing the gathering of local communities at Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Mr. Subba Raju lauded the efforts of the EDCs in encouraging the eco-tourism activities and conservation of the mangroves. Coringa Sanctuary Wildlife Ranger S.S.R. Vara Prasad explained about the ongoing conservation efforts and the laudable role of the EDCs in the conservation of wildlife. As many as 420 locals have been involved in the 20 EDCs in the Godavari estuary.