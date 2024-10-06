GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Role of local communities lauded for conservation of Godavari estuary

Updated - October 06, 2024 07:47 pm IST - CORINGA

The Hindu Bureau

 

Mummidivaram MLA Datla Subba Raju on Sunday distributed cheques worth ₹40 lakh to 20 Environment Development Committees (EDC) for the conservation of the Coringa mangrove ecosystem in the Godavari estuary. 

The Forest Department had constituted the EDCs comprising the local communities that earn livelihood on the mangrove ecosystem to involve them in the conservation initiatives and promote ecotourism activities to guarantee alternative livelihood opportunities. The ongoing ‘Wildlife Week’ celebrations will conclude on October 8 (Tuesday).

Addressing the gathering of local communities at Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Mr. Subba Raju lauded the efforts of the EDCs in encouraging the eco-tourism activities and conservation of the mangroves. Coringa Sanctuary Wildlife Ranger S.S.R. Vara Prasad explained about the ongoing conservation efforts and the laudable role of the EDCs in the conservation of wildlife. As many as 420 locals have been involved in the 20 EDCs in the Godavari estuary.

Published - October 06, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.