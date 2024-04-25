Role of digitisation in medical field stressed in training programme

April 25, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Medical Health and Family Welfare Commissioner S. Venkateswar stressed the importance of digitisation of health records in the modern healthcare practices, and its role in improving patient outcomes.

Speaking as the chief guest in the concluding session of the six-day training session organised by the Health department in Guntur on April 25 (Thursday), Mr. Venkateswar said adoption of electronic health records (EHR) will go a long way in ensuring efficient resource utilisation.

The training programme focussed on harnessing the potential of EHR system to enhance patient care, streamline administrative processes and improve overall healthcare delivery. Mr. Venkateswar later presented certificates to master trainers.