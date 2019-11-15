Role of coop. banks lauded

Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies G. Vani Mohan on Thursday said cooperative banks played a pivotal role in development of the poor and weaker sections in society.
Addressing a meeting organised in connection with the 66th All-India Cooperative Week at the AP State Cooperative Bank, she said the main objective of these cooperative banks was to provide financial assistance to economically weaker sections of society and help improve their status.
APCOB Managing Director K. Thulasi Prasad said farmers and poorer sections were the main beneficiaries of the bank which provided them loans at low interest.
APCOB General Managers Rajeswari and Bhanu Prasad and MD of the Sthree Nidhi wing Rama Rao were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.