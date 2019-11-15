Andhra Pradesh

Role of coop. banks lauded

Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies G. Vani Mohan on Thursday said cooperative banks played a pivotal role in development of the poor and weaker sections in society.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with the 66th All-India Cooperative Week at the AP State Cooperative Bank, she said the main objective of these cooperative banks was to provide financial assistance to economically weaker sections of society and help improve their status.

APCOB Managing Director K. Thulasi Prasad said farmers and poorer sections were the main beneficiaries of the bank which provided them loans at low interest.

APCOB General Managers Rajeswari and Bhanu Prasad and MD of the Sthree Nidhi wing Rama Rao were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 10:18:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/role-of-coop-banks-lauded/article29976944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY