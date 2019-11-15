Role of coop. banks lauded

Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies G. Vani Mohan on Thursday said cooperative banks played a pivotal role in development of the poor and weaker sections in society.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with the 66th All-India Cooperative Week at the AP State Cooperative Bank, she said the main objective of these cooperative banks was to provide financial assistance to economically weaker sections of society and help improve their status.

APCOB Managing Director K. Thulasi Prasad said farmers and poorer sections were the main beneficiaries of the bank which provided them loans at low interest.

APCOB General Managers Rajeswari and Bhanu Prasad and MD of the Sthree Nidhi wing Rama Rao were present.