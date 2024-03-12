Roja wary of backbiters, expresses will to overcome negativity

March 12, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUTTUR (Tirupati district)

Minister for Tourism and Culture Roja Selvamani strongly feels a sense of negativity pervading around her and attributed it to the backbiters within and outside her YSR Congress Party.

In spite of reaching the goal post in the general elections and also registering several targeted achievements for her Nagari constituency, she has been in the news for all wrong reasons.

Ms. Roja attributes this not only to the negative portrayal by a section of the media, which she alleges to be overtly supporting the TDP, but also to some undependable elements within the party that are out to sling mud on her.

Ms. Roja was in the news recently when local leaders from various mandals falling under her Nagari constituency held a press conference and openly announced to defeat her. The development came as a shocker as nowhere in the State had such an instance of open dissidence spilled over to public space.

Though some politicians in the constituency, who she considers as her detractors, received various benefits from the corridors of power, she did not prefer to complain against their belligerence to the high command.

“I know who are supporting me. It is not important for me to know who is behind such instances of mudslinging, it is for the people to be wary of their evil designs,” she told The Hindu.

Ms. Roja met party leaders of Puttur mandal as part of ‘Siddham’ public meeting on Tuesday and conveyed to them the importance of staying away from such shady elements.

“The people of my constituency are impressed with the State government’s performance and are eager to re-elect me. There is no element of distrust between the MLA and the voters, but it is really a tough fight to keep backbiters at bay,” said a fatigued Ms. Roja, after a day-long meeting of party workers.