Roja rushes to plug tank leakage near Nagari

Nagari MLA and APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja on Tuesday rushed to the tank bund of Pannur village tank at Vijayapuram mandal of Nagari assembly constituency and initiated steps to plug a leakage, thus averting the inundation of two hamlets and hundred acres of ayacut.
According to information, the Pannur tank, which received heavy inflows due to the recent cyclones of Nivar and Burevi, had developed a leakage, posing threat to two hamlets and a vast ayacut. After informing irrigation officials, the villagers tried to plug the hole but in vain. As the leakage was slowly developing into a breach, the villagers sought the intervention of Ms. Roja at Nagari.
The MLA then rushed to the site and coordinated with officials of the departments of Water Resources, Revenue, Police and disaster management. A large number of villagers also joined hands to plug the leakage.
Ms. Roja told reporters that the people of the two hamlets under Pannur tank thankfully detected the leakage in time, preventing a possible breach and inundation of the downreach. “I have sought the officials concerned to inspect all village tanks which have received good inflows due to recent cyclones,” the MLA said.
