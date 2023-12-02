ADVERTISEMENT

Roja releases ‘Aadudam Andhra’ kit, brochure

December 02, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism, Culture  and Sports R.K. Roja at an event to release the brochure of Aadudam Andhra, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja on Friday said the novel sports festival “Aadudam Andhra” was designed to promote the spirit of sports among youth in the State.

Speaking after releasing the kit, video and brochure of “Aadudam Andhra”, at a media conference, the Minister said this unique festival, scheduled to take place from December 15, 2023 to February 3, 2024 in five sports — Cricket, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi and kho-kho-at village, ward, mandal, constituency, district and State levels, would witness conduct of 3 lakh matches in a span of 50 days.

Ms. Roja said the public response was overwhelming to the event, as 5 lakh people had registered in just 72 hours on the “Aadudam Andhra” website, which was opened for the public on November 27. She said people interested in participating could visit the website https://aadudamandhra.ap.gov.in or call 1902 or contact the nearest village secretariat. Only those above 15 years of age were eligible to participate in the games, she added.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, Managing Director Dhyan Chandra and Sports Secretary P. S. Pradyumna were present.

