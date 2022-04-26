Roja re-launches ‘Bodhisiri” cruise boat in Krishna

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja on Tuesday re-launched the refurbished “Bodhisiri” cruise boat operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation in Krishna river, at Punnami Ghat in Berm Park.

Speaking to the media, she lauded the tourism officials’ timely launch of the amusement vessel saying that it would prove to be an asset as tourists would visit the place in the ongoing summer vacations for children.

Ms. Roja recalled that the boat was launched by former Chief Minister the late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004, but it was taken off the river in 2019 due to repairs and certain other reasons. “After refurbishing the cruise boat at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh, it is being re-introduced for tourist amusement,” she said.

The Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on grooming the State into one of the best tourist destinations, and said as a Minister, she would contribute her mite to make the best of the natural resources the state was gifted with.

Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargava and other officials of the department were present.