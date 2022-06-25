Andhra Pradesh

Roja presents ₹25 lakh govt. aid to throwball player

Minister R.K. Roja giving away the cheque to Chavali Suneel as Bapatla MP N. Suresh looks on at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Friday.

Minister R.K. Roja giving away the cheque to Chavali Suneel as Bapatla MP N. Suresh looks on at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Services R.K. Roja on Friday presented a cheque for ₹25 lakh to the throwball team captain Chavali Suneel.

She said Mr. Suneel had been a leading throwball player since 2011 and had made a mark in the field. Born in a modest family of farm workers, he grew up to be a leader of a team that had been winning accolades for the State at the national level.

The Minister said the Chief Minister was keen on promoting games and sports in a big way and wanted to create a conducive climate for players to excel in their respective fields. She said in response to a plea made by her and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, the Chief Minister had sanctioned the financial assistance to Mr. Suneel.


