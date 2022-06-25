Roja presents ₹25 lakh govt. aid to throwball player
CM responds to plea by her and MP Suresh
Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Services R.K. Roja on Friday presented a cheque for ₹25 lakh to the throwball team captain Chavali Suneel.
She said Mr. Suneel had been a leading throwball player since 2011 and had made a mark in the field. Born in a modest family of farm workers, he grew up to be a leader of a team that had been winning accolades for the State at the national level.
The Minister said the Chief Minister was keen on promoting games and sports in a big way and wanted to create a conducive climate for players to excel in their respective fields. She said in response to a plea made by her and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, the Chief Minister had sanctioned the financial assistance to Mr. Suneel.
