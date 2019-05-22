Roja predicts YSRCP sweep

Nagari MLA RK Roja on Wednesday exuded confidence that the YSRCP would sweep to power and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would form the government.

Talking to media, Ms. Roja said women had lost faith in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who failed to keep his promises and made their lives miserable. Earlier, she had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the hill temple.

She alleged that Mr. Naidu had concentrated more on the development of his family members and business than addressing the problems plaguing the State. Ms. Roja said she was optimistic that she would get re-elected from the Nagarai constituency, and assured people of better development.

The YSRCP leader accused former MP Lagadapati Rajgopal of deceiving people with ‘false surveys.’ Ms. Roja, who was visibly in an upbeat mood, called on the cadres to get ready for victory celebrations along with people after the declaration of results.