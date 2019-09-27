Roja performs bhumi puja for TCL unit near Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC) chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Thursday performed bhumi puja for the Chinese major TCL company at Vikruthamala village of Yerpedu mandal, 20 km from Tirupati.

She said the TCL was entering the State within 100 days of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the Chief Minister. “The YSRCP government is committed to ushering in industrial revolution in the State and generate employment in a big way,” she said.

The government had allotted 139 acres to the TCL for its plant at Vikruthamala. In the coming three years, the TCL would be generating 4,442 jobs directly, of which 75% would be reserved for locals, she said.

TCL Managing Director Abell Jiang said the firm was launched in China in 1981, and by 1999 it could expand its operations to 160 countries. The TCL had now 22 industrial units and 28 research centres with 75,000 employees across the world.

The TCL India representatives, Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy, officials of the District Industries Promotion department and APIIC were present.