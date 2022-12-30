Roja opens handloom exhibition at Bhavani Island, urges people to support artisans

December 30, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Handloom and Handicrafts exhibition, organised for the first time in the picturesque Bhavani Island by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism authorities will be an added attraction for people visiting the island to usher the New Year in style, said Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating the exhibition which will continue till January 17, Ms. Roja said artisans had carted in an array of products, from traditional hand-woven clothes to other knick-knacks. In order to give them a platform to market their products, the stalls were given free of cost to them.

She said though the Centre and the State government had been implementing several welfare measures to improve the living standards of the artisans, every individual should extend their patronage and further the cause of their livelihood.

Issue of ID cards, setting up of training centres and provision of Mudra loans were some of the measures being implemented to help the community, she said.

Referring to the largely unexplored island, she said the local people should visit the place that offers something to everyone. “Loads of entertainment and amusement awaits visitors here,” she said naming a few attractions like the Mirror Maze, Puzzle Garden, Robotic Jurrasic Park, selfie points, open gyms, multi-media game zone, food court, battery vehicles to move around and the facility to enjoy the scenic beauty of the island riding a bicycle available for rent.

Wishing people of the State a happy and prosperous Happy New Year, she also conveyed her wishes for Sankranthi festival in advance. “Sankranthi is the time to head to villages that turn into a hive of activity. Move away from electronic gadgets and connect with friends and relatives back in villages that turn fun zones during these festivities,” she said.

Officials of Bhavani Island Development Corporation and others were present.