Roja moots ‘circular tourism’ in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja going around Bapu Museum, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

To pass on the historical wealth to the next generations, all museums in the State will be developed, said Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja.

The Minister visited Bapu Museum and went around the galleries categorised into different segments. She mooted the idea of developing ‘circular tourism’ in the State by integrating all tourist destinations, temples and museums.

Keeping pace with the digital era, the museum has been renovated with ultra-modern ambiance by the Department of Archaeology and Museums. She lauded the department officials for equipping the space with the state-of-the-art augmented and virtual reality technologies.

The Minister was informed that the museum was renovated at a cost of ₹12.8 crore and was reopened to the public on October 2 in 2020.

Ms. Roja said there were 1,500 ancient and rare artefacts that depicted the history of 10 lakh years. She urged people to visit the museum in the summer holidays, as it was not just a source of recreation but also a place to learn “our rich history”. She said the museums at Eluru and Ananatapur would also be developed on the lines of Bapu Museum.

Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, G. Vani Mohan explained to the Minister about the nuances of the technology used to make the museum an interactive space.