Roja lays stone for indoor, cricket stadiums in Rajamahendravaram

The two facilities will be developed with Rs.29 crore in a year, says MP

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 26, 2022 19:29 IST

Minister R.K. Roja and MP Margani Bharat carrying a torch during the laying of the foundation stone for the two stadiums in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tourism and Culture Minister R.K. Roja accompanied by Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat on Friday laid the foundation stone for an indoor stadium and a cricket stadium in the city.

The two sports facilities have been proposed to be developed with a special grant of Rs.125 crore released by the State government recently.

The indoor stadium is being built at V.L.Puram with Rs.23 crore and the cricket stadium at Nagula Cheruvu area by spending Rs.6 crore. 

Ms. Roja urged the Ward Secretariat staff to gather data on the sports activities of the local youth so that proper facilities could be provided to them. 

Mr. Bharat said the two sports facilities would be opened within one year. “The cricket stadium will host local premier leagues in future on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL),” he added. 

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha, Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority Chairperson M. Sharmila Reddy and Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar and Akula Veerraju of the District Cooperative Central Bank were among those present.

