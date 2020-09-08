Roja launches bike ambulances in Nagari

CHITTOOR

08 September 2020 00:39 IST

Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC) chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja inaugurated two units of “first responder motorbike ambulances” at the Government Area Hospital at Nagari.

One each vehicle would be allotted to the government hospitals at Nagari and Puttur, and would cover the mandals of Puttur, Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram, Vadamalapeta and the neighbouring mandals of Karveti Nagaram and Narayanavanam mandals of Satyavedu constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Roja said that following high prevalence of the COVID-19 cases and due to the remoteness and inaccessibility of some of the hamlets in the constituency, she had placed a request with the Hero motors at Sri City for donation of two vehicles. Thanking the donors, the MLA said that the motorbike ambulances would be suitably modified to suit the requirement of transporting the COVID patients to the hospitals, while the facility would also be used in certain emergency cases.

Medical and paramedical staff of the Puttur and Nagari government hospitals and the field staff were present.