Roja launches bike ambulances in Nagari

Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC) chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja inaugurated two units of “first responder motorbike ambulances” at the Government Area Hospital at Nagari.
One each vehicle would be allotted to the government hospitals at Nagari and Puttur, and would cover the mandals of Puttur, Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram, Vadamalapeta and the neighbouring mandals of Karveti Nagaram and Narayanavanam mandals of Satyavedu constituency.
Speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Roja said that following high prevalence of the COVID-19 cases and due to the remoteness and inaccessibility of some of the hamlets in the constituency, she had placed a request with the Hero motors at Sri City for donation of two vehicles. Thanking the donors, the MLA said that the motorbike ambulances would be suitably modified to suit the requirement of transporting the COVID patients to the hospitals, while the facility would also be used in certain emergency cases.
Medical and paramedical staff of the Puttur and Nagari government hospitals and the field staff were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath