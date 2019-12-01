Roja for ‘public execution’ of rape convicts

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Saturday said the alleged gang-rape and murder of veterinary doctor in Hyderabad had disturbed her “as a woman, mother and one fighting for women’s rights.”

She opined that even the most draconian laws such as the Nirbhaya Act had failed to be a deterrent to heinous crimes against women, and that the judiciary should go the next level of implementing “public execution” of the guilty in such cases as is done in some countries.

Speaking to the media at Puttur, Ms. Roja expressed her deep sympathies with the bereaved family members of the Hyderabad rape victim.

Taking a dig at “human rights” activists, she observed that they were in the forefront of putting forth their arguments whenever capital punishment was given the guilty in heinous crimes, but they should come forward to show concern for the victims of rape and murder and various heinous crimes against women.

Ms. Roja said that in view of the growing incidence of crime against women, girls should give utmost importance to the advice of their parents while leaving home, such as to avoid moving alone and risky areas.

She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently ratified a number of proposals from the legislators and administrative heads on the aspect of women safety.