Roja flays Naidu and Purandeswari for supporting Pawan over Vizag incidents

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja driving a tractor during the second phase of the Rythu Bharosa programme, at Nagari in Chittoor district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja on Monday flayed TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari for speaking to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and condemning the incidents in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media at Nagari after taking part in the second phase of the Rythu Bharosa programme, Ms. Roja said though it was the YSRCP activists and her personal staff who had been injured in the attack allegedly by the JSP activists, Mr. Naidu and Ms. Purandeswari chose to comfort Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

“A staffer of mine got as many as 10 sutures. The provocation on the part of the JSP cadres is glaring. They moved menacingly towards our convoys and attacked us,” she alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has already proved himself to be a ‘package star’, working hand-in-glove with Mr. Naidu,” she said.

Ms. Roja said the pro-TDP and JSP remarks of Ms. Purandeswari were deplorable, as she chose to support Mr. Naidu who was allegedly behind the throwing of footwear at her father N.T. Rama Rao.

She said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s opportunistic politics were exposed after the incidents in Visakhapatnam.

“In the past, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had said that Amaravati was the capital of the TDP. Now, he is speaking against the choice of Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. During the Jana Vani programme elsewhere in the State, he did not take out any rally. Why did he take out a rally in Vizag alone?” she asked.