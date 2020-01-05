Roja faces heat from own cadre

About 50 activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party on Sunday evening gheraoed APIIC chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja at KBR Puram of Puttur mandal, raising slogans against her. They contended that she was not bothered about the services of the party cadres who had worked for her victory. Ms. Roja was returning from the village after performing ‘bhumi puja’ for the village secretariat at KBR Puram when the party men stopped her vehicle.

The police personnel, escorting the MLA, intervened and tried to pacify the cadre who relented after a few minutes. The party cadres, owing allegiance to a local leader in Puttur, further demanded the MLA not to go ahead with the construction of the village secretariat at the village. The efforts of the party cadres to make Ms. Roja from getting down her vehicle had failed, with the police preventing them. Some angry cadres kept banging the car with their fists.

According to information, Ms. Roja, who got seemingly hurt at the episode, was contemplating lodging a police complaint against those who attacked her convoy. There is another version that she is considering the option to take it to the notice of the party high command.