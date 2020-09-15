Roja donates stretchers to TTD-administered SVIMS

CHITTOOR

15 September 2020 05:36 IST

There was a scarcity as the existing ones had been set aside for COVID care

Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Monday donated ten stretchers to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-administered Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati. The gesture came after a few youngsters sought her to arrange for a provision of a few stretchers at SVIMS as the existing ones had been set aside for the emergency services in view of the rise in new COVID cases. Responding to their appeal, the MLA donated the stretchers on behalf of R.K. Roja Charitable Trust, which is administered with her personal funds.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Roja expressed happiness at being able to help the hospital, which was witnessing increasing number of patients getting admitted.

Advertising

Advertising