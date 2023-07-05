Roja directs officials to launch mobile app for players to enrol for ‘Adudham Andhra’

July 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja has instructed the officials concerned to launch a mobile app for players to enrol for the ‘Adudham Andhra’ State-level tournament slated to begin from October 2, marking Gandhi Jayanti.

After attending a review meeting on the sports event along with Principal Secretary (Sports) Vani Mohan and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Managing Director K. Harshavardhan here on Wednesday, she said the tournament is open to everyone aged above 17 years. The tournament is being organised as part of the State’s avowed policy to promote rural sports, she said.

“Youth at the village/ward secretariat level will be encouraged to play cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi and kho kho. Those selected will further play at the mandal, assembly constituency, district and State levels, and the winners will be given cash prizes,” the Minister said.

She added that ₹12 crore had been earmarked for cash prizes to the winners.

Ms. Roja sought the formation of district-level committees headed by the respective Collectors to ensure the smooth conduct of the 46-day event. She also appealed to former sportspersons and celebrities to act as brand ambassadors and promote the event.