Roja calls upon youth to excel in sports

May 22, 2022 22:01 IST

1,200 summer coaching camps will be held in State, she says

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Sports R.K. Roja on Sunday called upon students and youth to actively participate in sports and games as it would help them get jobs, scholarships, and awards.

She said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had provided jobs to 2,500 youth based on their merit in sports and games in the last three years.

Inaugurating a summer sports coaching programme at Government Degree College at Nagari, Ms. Roja said in order to encourage more youth to take up sports the training would be provided throughout the year.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) was committed to producing the best sportspersons in the State, she said.

The government had released ₹4.70 crore for sportspersons in the last three years to help them attend international events.

She told the physical education teachers and physical directors of schools and colleges and parents to identify the interest of the students in various games and sports and chalk out an action plan to train them accordingly.

The State government decided to conduct 1,200 summer coaching camps in sports and games all over the State, targeting 15,000 students this year. In Chittoor, 50 camps would be held for 1,500 candidates.

Later, the Minister accompanied by the district authorities launched coaching for cricket, volleyball, badminton and some indoor games.