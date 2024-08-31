Roja blames State government for rise in crimes against women

Former Minister R.K. Roja accused the government for the alarming rise in crimes against women in the State and squarely held it responsible for the current situation.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, she criticised the administration for its failure to protect the vulnerable, citing incidents of rape and murder and the recent horrifying episode of hidden cameras set-up in girls’ hostels at Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) in Krishna district.

She said that the criminals gaining courage was a matter of shame on the part of the government and contrasted the situation with the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, where perpetrators of crimes against women were arrested within 24 hours. This was made possible by the effective implementation of Disha Act, she said.

Highlighting the Muchumarri incident, where a nine-year-old girl was raped, murdered and dismembered, she termed it appalling, as the government failed in tracing the body of the deceased even after 60 days. It is a matter of shame that neither Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu nor the Home Minister called on the family of the deceased, she said.

When even an officer of DGP rank could be flown to Madanapalle on war footing in a case relating to the burning of office files, why didn’t the government react on the same lines in the Gudlavalleru case, where hidden cameras were set-up in a girls hostel, she added.

The assertion by the District SP that nothing of such sort had taken place in the hostel is shocking, she said. It was only when 300 and odd hostel students resorted to protest that the government ordered for an enquiry, she criticised.

Slamming the resurgence of ‘ragging’ in the State, which claimed the life of a medical student in Narayana Medical College and forced another to attempt suicide she said ‘’It is high time that the government focused its attention on protecting women’s lives and dignity”.

In reply to a question regarding the defection of MPs and MLCs into other parties, Roja replied that the question should be put to those who are indulging in such activities. “Ask those who are leaving. We have seen it happen even between 2014 and 2019, but it will in no way affect Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy or the YSRCP,” she said.

